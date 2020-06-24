1225 NE 124th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pinehurst Area 3 bd Townhome with office and 1 car garage - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6e9ab2603c



Wonderful stand alone 3 bed 2.5 bath + office townhome. Great floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms on the top floor including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings its own private full bath. Large open gourmet kitchen with sitting bar. Huge formal dining room. Living room with gas fireplace & wonderful private deck surrounded by greenery off the living room! Clean efficient radiant heat. 1 car garage.



Unfurnished or furniture in the photo is available for tenant to use.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



