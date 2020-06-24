All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1225 NE 124th St

1225 Northeast 124th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Northeast 124th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Pinehurst Area 3 bd Townhome with office and 1 car garage - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6e9ab2603c

Wonderful stand alone 3 bed 2.5 bath + office townhome. Great floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms on the top floor including a large master suite with vaulted ceilings its own private full bath. Large open gourmet kitchen with sitting bar. Huge formal dining room. Living room with gas fireplace & wonderful private deck surrounded by greenery off the living room! Clean efficient radiant heat. 1 car garage.

Unfurnished or furniture in the photo is available for tenant to use.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pet is case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5598974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 NE 124th St have any available units?
1225 NE 124th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 NE 124th St have?
Some of 1225 NE 124th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 NE 124th St currently offering any rent specials?
1225 NE 124th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 NE 124th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 NE 124th St is pet friendly.
Does 1225 NE 124th St offer parking?
Yes, 1225 NE 124th St offers parking.
Does 1225 NE 124th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 NE 124th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 NE 124th St have a pool?
No, 1225 NE 124th St does not have a pool.
Does 1225 NE 124th St have accessible units?
No, 1225 NE 124th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 NE 124th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 NE 124th St does not have units with dishwashers.

