1221 Minor Ave

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

AVAILABLE NOW!



Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Sutton Place on First Hill! Great location with a 98 walk score. Parquet floors throughout and large windows. Updated and re-envisioned kitchen to honor the Mid-Century charm. Sits high above with city views. Building has outdoor pool open in the summer months. Extra storage plus covered and dedicated parking! Fun restaurants and shopping nearby.



Terms: 1st, last, and $1925 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog under 20 lbs allowed with additional $480 pet deposit! Water, sewer, and garbage included!



Credit score 700+.

Income: 3x's monthly rent.

Co-signer's not accepted.

Renter's Insurance required.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.