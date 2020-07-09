All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1221 Minor Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1221 Minor Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:13 AM

1221 Minor Ave

1221 Minor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
First Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1221 Minor Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Sutton Place on First Hill! Great location with a 98 walk score. Parquet floors throughout and large windows. Updated and re-envisioned kitchen to honor the Mid-Century charm. Sits high above with city views. Building has outdoor pool open in the summer months. Extra storage plus covered and dedicated parking! Fun restaurants and shopping nearby.

Terms: 1st, last, and $1925 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog under 20 lbs allowed with additional $480 pet deposit! Water, sewer, and garbage included!

Credit score 700+.
Income: 3x's monthly rent.
Co-signer's not accepted.
Renter's Insurance required.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Minor Ave have any available units?
1221 Minor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Minor Ave have?
Some of 1221 Minor Ave's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Minor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Minor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Minor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Minor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1221 Minor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Minor Ave offers parking.
Does 1221 Minor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 Minor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Minor Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1221 Minor Ave has a pool.
Does 1221 Minor Ave have accessible units?
No, 1221 Minor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Minor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 Minor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Shea
1830 East Mercer Street
Seattle, WA 98102
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North
Seattle, WA 98103
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University