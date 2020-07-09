1221 Minor Ave

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Sutton Place on First Hill! Great location with a 98 walk score. Parquet floors throughout and large windows. Updated and re-envisioned kitchen to honor the Mid-Century charm. Sits high above with city views. Building has outdoor pool open in the summer months. Extra storage plus covered and dedicated parking! Fun restaurants and shopping nearby.
Terms: 1st, last, and $1925 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog under 20 lbs allowed with additional $480 pet deposit! Water, sewer, and garbage included!
Credit score 700+.
Income: 3x's monthly rent.
Co-signer's not accepted.
Renter's Insurance required.
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
