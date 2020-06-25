1220 N 137th St. Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this amiable unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1,100-square-foot townhouse in the friendly Haller Lake neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!



The bright and airy interior is furnished with hardwood/carpet/vinyl flooring, sliding glass door, and big double-pane storm windows (with blinds). Its nice galley-type kitchen has smooth countertops, lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The comfy carpeted bedrooms have large built-in closets for more storage. Its clean bathroom is equipped with a marble-topped, single-sink vanity, and a shower/bathtub combo enclosed with a shower curtain. For climate control, the property has electric heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs. Theres also a storage area in the common laundry room where each unit has a storage closet. Smoking is not allowed.



Exterior features a yard and patio, perfect spots for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.



The property includes 2-car uncovered parking.



Only one cat is allowed with $500 pet deposit.



Tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, garbage, and sewage.



1220 North 137th Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. The location also has good transit which means there are many nearby public transportation options. Its a very bikeable area as well, thanks to the mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.



Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Haller Lake Public Access, and Northacres Park.



Walk Score: 77

Bike Score: 79



Nearby Schools:

Ingraham High School - 0.35 miles, 7/10

Parkwood Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 7/10

Broadview-Thomson Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10

Northgate Elementary School - 1.16 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

E Line - 0.1 miles

345 - 0.3 miles

28 - 0.3 miles

304 - 0.4 miles



