1220 N 137th St. Apt 2

1220 North 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 North 137th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this amiable unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1,100-square-foot townhouse in the friendly Haller Lake neighborhood in Seattle, Washington!

The bright and airy interior is furnished with hardwood/carpet/vinyl flooring, sliding glass door, and big double-pane storm windows (with blinds). Its nice galley-type kitchen has smooth countertops, lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry, and ready-to-use appliances such as oven/range, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The comfy carpeted bedrooms have large built-in closets for more storage. Its clean bathroom is equipped with a marble-topped, single-sink vanity, and a shower/bathtub combo enclosed with a shower curtain. For climate control, the property has electric heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available to use for laundry needs. Theres also a storage area in the common laundry room where each unit has a storage closet. Smoking is not allowed.

Exterior features a yard and patio, perfect spots for spending some relaxing time with family and friends.

The property includes 2-car uncovered parking.

Only one cat is allowed with $500 pet deposit.

Tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, garbage, and sewage.

1220 North 137th Street is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. The location also has good transit which means there are many nearby public transportation options. Its a very bikeable area as well, thanks to the mostly flat surface and excellent bike lanes.

Nearby parks: Bitter Lake Playfield, Haller Lake Public Access, and Northacres Park.

Walk Score: 77
Bike Score: 79

Nearby Schools:
Ingraham High School - 0.35 miles, 7/10
Parkwood Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 7/10
Broadview-Thomson Elementary School - 0.62 miles, 5/10
Northgate Elementary School - 1.16 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
E Line - 0.1 miles
345 - 0.3 miles
28 - 0.3 miles
304 - 0.4 miles

(RLNE4835056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

