Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

1216 NE 69th St Available 02/01/20 Charming Roosevelt Cottage - Live near the heart of the vibrant Roosevelt neighborhood and just a few blocks from Green Lake in this charming two bedroom, one bath cottage! Enjoy the abundant light and space throughout the main level. The living room and dining room have original hardwoods, a decorative fireplace, and a pass through to give an open concept feel. The kitchen features new cabinetry, counters, and flooring. There is plenty of workspace to create all your culinary delights. The two bedrooms have new flooring and large, bright windows. The bathroom has new flooring and elegant finishes. New paint throughout. A full size washer and dryer with utility sink are downstairs. Step outside to the partially fenced back yard with great lawn space. One off street parking space and additional parking on street.



Get to know your neighborhood at Green Lake, Green Lake Community Center and Pool, Maple Leaf Park, Ravenna Park, and Roosevelt Square. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares including the nearly completed Roosevelt Station of the Link Lightrail, as well as UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens. Easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, and Eastside.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.

~Pets considered. Pet screening and pet rent required.



