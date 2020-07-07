All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

1216 NE 69th St

1216 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Northeast 69th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
1216 NE 69th St Available 02/01/20 Charming Roosevelt Cottage - Live near the heart of the vibrant Roosevelt neighborhood and just a few blocks from Green Lake in this charming two bedroom, one bath cottage! Enjoy the abundant light and space throughout the main level. The living room and dining room have original hardwoods, a decorative fireplace, and a pass through to give an open concept feel. The kitchen features new cabinetry, counters, and flooring. There is plenty of workspace to create all your culinary delights. The two bedrooms have new flooring and large, bright windows. The bathroom has new flooring and elegant finishes. New paint throughout. A full size washer and dryer with utility sink are downstairs. Step outside to the partially fenced back yard with great lawn space. One off street parking space and additional parking on street.

Get to know your neighborhood at Green Lake, Green Lake Community Center and Pool, Maple Leaf Park, Ravenna Park, and Roosevelt Square. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares including the nearly completed Roosevelt Station of the Link Lightrail, as well as UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens. Easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, and Eastside.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.
~Furnace filter fee $10 / month.
~Pets considered. Pet screening and pet rent required.

(RLNE5498661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 NE 69th St have any available units?
1216 NE 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 NE 69th St have?
Some of 1216 NE 69th St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 NE 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 NE 69th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 NE 69th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 NE 69th St is pet friendly.
Does 1216 NE 69th St offer parking?
Yes, 1216 NE 69th St offers parking.
Does 1216 NE 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 NE 69th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 NE 69th St have a pool?
Yes, 1216 NE 69th St has a pool.
Does 1216 NE 69th St have accessible units?
No, 1216 NE 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 NE 69th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 NE 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.

