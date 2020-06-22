116 13th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed town home with private outdoor! - Lovely three story townhouse on Yesler Way. This end unit features large master suite on 1st floor with private outdoor patio. Modern kitchen on hardwood floor plus gas fireplace accomodates roomy living space. Large windows for great natural lighting. 2 bedroom and 1 bath is located on top floor where you can access to rooftop. Skydeck shows beautiful view of Seattle and more. Updated and move in ready for responsible residents.



Close to I-5, parks, downtown, walking distance to Seattle university and Swedish Medical center. Easy access to transit, shopping, and many amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4501827)