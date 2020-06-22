All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 116 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
116 13th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

116 13th Ave

116 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

116 13th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed town home with private outdoor! - Lovely three story townhouse on Yesler Way. This end unit features large master suite on 1st floor with private outdoor patio. Modern kitchen on hardwood floor plus gas fireplace accomodates roomy living space. Large windows for great natural lighting. 2 bedroom and 1 bath is located on top floor where you can access to rooftop. Skydeck shows beautiful view of Seattle and more. Updated and move in ready for responsible residents.

Close to I-5, parks, downtown, walking distance to Seattle university and Swedish Medical center. Easy access to transit, shopping, and many amenities. Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email at r.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 13th Ave have any available units?
116 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 13th Ave have?
Some of 116 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
116 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 13th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 116 13th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 116 13th Ave offer parking?
No, 116 13th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 116 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 116 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 116 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 116 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 116 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
HANA
101 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University