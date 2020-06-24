All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

1155 NW 60th St

1155 Northwest 60th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Northwest 60th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
1155 NW 60th St Available 04/24/19 Amazing 3-story, 2+BR Ballard TownHome! - Walk into your new three story town home through your fully fenced patio w/ gardening area in the lively Ballard neighborhood and be minutes from all the action! This 2+BR/2.5BA home has hardwood and carpeted floors, a gas fireplace, M/W, D/W, full size W/D, a one car garage, and skylights to let in lots of light! On the entry floor you will find a small 3rd bedroom/office/den with under stairwell storage. NO PETS. Come take a look today!
View our online application and qualifications at http://www.urbankey.com/rentals/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 NW 60th St have any available units?
1155 NW 60th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 NW 60th St have?
Some of 1155 NW 60th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 NW 60th St currently offering any rent specials?
1155 NW 60th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 NW 60th St pet-friendly?
No, 1155 NW 60th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1155 NW 60th St offer parking?
Yes, 1155 NW 60th St offers parking.
Does 1155 NW 60th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 NW 60th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 NW 60th St have a pool?
No, 1155 NW 60th St does not have a pool.
Does 1155 NW 60th St have accessible units?
No, 1155 NW 60th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 NW 60th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 NW 60th St has units with dishwashers.
