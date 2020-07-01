114 W Smith Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated sauna

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Beautifully updated Craftsman house. - Classic details are evident in this 3 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath home. Two main floor bedrooms plus a master suite with additional sitting area and sauna in the lower level. Kitchen is well equipped for the serious cook. Summer dining on the back deck in this peaceful and private setting under palm trees is devine. 5 min walk to Queen Anne restaurants. Send us a request online if you are interested!



(RLNE5630231)