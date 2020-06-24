All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

111 21st Avenue East - 05

111 21st Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

111 21st Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Stevens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
elevator
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Redwood 1.1. This studio offers residents a space to make their own with plenty of storage space, kitchenette and a private bathroom.
The Redwood features thoughtful modern touches throughout all of our studio apartments. This 75-unit building offers a variety of floor plans to fit your needs and great open community spaces. Situated on a quiet tree-lined residential street, you are sure to feel right at home.

OUR UNITS FEATURE:
-Open floor plans
-Loft units — select homes
-Large windows with natural light
-Wood textured plank flooring
-Hard surface counter tops
-Modern efficient lighting

OUR HOUSING COMPLEX FEATURES:
-Outdoor community courtyard and porch with seating
-Controlled access entry
-Wifi Common Areas
-Pet Friendly
-Roof top deck with amazing views and BBQ
-Built Green 4 Star
-Onsite laundry & bike room

Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour: Info@KeystonePropertiesNW.com or call (206) 403-1467

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have any available units?
111 21st Avenue East - 05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have?
Some of 111 21st Avenue East - 05's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 21st Avenue East - 05 currently offering any rent specials?
111 21st Avenue East - 05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 21st Avenue East - 05 pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 is pet friendly.
Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 offer parking?
No, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 does not offer parking.
Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have a pool?
No, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 does not have a pool.
Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have accessible units?
No, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 does not have accessible units.
Does 111 21st Avenue East - 05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 21st Avenue East - 05 does not have units with dishwashers.
