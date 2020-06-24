111 21st Avenue East - 05

Amenities
Redwood 1.1. This studio offers residents a space to make their own with plenty of storage space, kitchenette and a private bathroom.
The Redwood features thoughtful modern touches throughout all of our studio apartments. This 75-unit building offers a variety of floor plans to fit your needs and great open community spaces. Situated on a quiet tree-lined residential street, you are sure to feel right at home.
OUR UNITS FEATURE:
-Open floor plans
-Loft units — select homes
-Large windows with natural light
-Wood textured plank flooring
-Hard surface counter tops
-Modern efficient lighting
OUR HOUSING COMPLEX FEATURES:
-Outdoor community courtyard and porch with seating
-Controlled access entry
-Wifi Common Areas
-Pet Friendly
-Roof top deck with amazing views and BBQ
-Built Green 4 Star
-Onsite laundry & bike room
Contact us for more information or to schedule a tour: Info@KeystonePropertiesNW.com or call (206) 403-1467