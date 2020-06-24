111 21st Avenue East - 05

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Redwood 1.1. This studio offers residents a space to make their own with plenty of storage space, kitchenette and a private bathroom.

The Redwood features thoughtful modern touches throughout all of our studio apartments. This 75-unit building offers a variety of floor plans to fit your needs and great open community spaces. Situated on a quiet tree-lined residential street, you are sure to feel right at home.



OUR UNITS FEATURE:

-Open floor plans

-Loft units — select homes

-Large windows with natural light

-Wood textured plank flooring

-Hard surface counter tops

-Modern efficient lighting



OUR HOUSING COMPLEX FEATURES:

-Outdoor community courtyard and porch with seating

-Controlled access entry

-Wifi Common Areas

-Pet Friendly

-Roof top deck with amazing views and BBQ

-Built Green 4 Star

-Onsite laundry & bike room



