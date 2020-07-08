108 NW 84th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath home plus studio & 2 car garage! - Gorgeous, very unique -- completely remodeled Greenwood home AVAILABLE NOW!



All new floors, paint, fixtures, counter tops, and appliances!



Featuring an open floor plan with spacious living / dining room design with new hardwood flooringI Stunning, brand new kitchen with gas range, granite counter tops, and eating bar. Excellent for entertaining. Main floor also features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, W/D, plentiful closets and access to backyard patio.



Upstairs features oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet. Two additional upstairs bedrooms, both with great closet space. There is 1 new full bathroom upstairs, shared between the three bedrooms.



Incredible detached studio with wood flooring, 1 full new bathroom and new kitchenette, perfect for an office or guest room. Lovely, private patio. Fully fenced!



Spacious 2 car garage, with space for 2 additional cars to park in front of garage. Alley access.



Located on a quiet street, this home is conveniently situated near 85th & Greenwood shops, restaurants, Fred Meyer, coffee shops and more! Walk score of 96!



AVAILABLE NOW!



-First Month: $4,200

-Security Deposit: $4,200

-Refundable Pet Deposit: $1,000



-Tenants pay all utilities

-12 month lease

-Tenants responsible for landscaping

-Pets allowed on a case by case basis, smaller pets preferred.



**Detached studio cannot be used as a full time bedroom, only for office / studio or occasional guest room**



Please contact Becca -- becca "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call 206-225-3804 for showings by appointment only.



(RLNE5363125)