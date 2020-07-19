All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

106 W Boston St

106 West Boston Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 West Boston Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
106 W Boston St Available 06/15/19 Classic Craftsman Home in the Heart of Queen Anne! - Application Pending:

This beautiful south-facing 1914 Craftsman home has recently been updated, boasting a completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in pantry! Come see the hard-to-find details that make this home unique, including original crown molding, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, window seat, chandeliers, and hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage space is afforded with walk-in closets in each bedroom. The basement is fully finished with new carpet and front-loading full-sized washer and dryer! Enjoy off-street parking and additional space in the attached garage. You don't want to miss the designated gardening space where you can grow your own produce, helping keep you Northwest Healthy!

This dynamic location has a 94 Walk Score, as it is a very short walk to numerous grocery stores, shops, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, bus lines, and schools! With an added bonus of Central Air Conditioning, this rare home is ready to welcome you to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Seattle!

Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional pet deposit of $500 each.

**Please Do Not Disturb the Current Occupants**

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4037

(RLNE4838288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 W Boston St have any available units?
106 W Boston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 W Boston St have?
Some of 106 W Boston St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 W Boston St currently offering any rent specials?
106 W Boston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 W Boston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 W Boston St is pet friendly.
Does 106 W Boston St offer parking?
Yes, 106 W Boston St offers parking.
Does 106 W Boston St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 W Boston St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 W Boston St have a pool?
No, 106 W Boston St does not have a pool.
Does 106 W Boston St have accessible units?
No, 106 W Boston St does not have accessible units.
Does 106 W Boston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 W Boston St does not have units with dishwashers.
