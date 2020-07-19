Amenities

106 W Boston St Available 06/15/19 Classic Craftsman Home in the Heart of Queen Anne! - Application Pending:



This beautiful south-facing 1914 Craftsman home has recently been updated, boasting a completely remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in pantry! Come see the hard-to-find details that make this home unique, including original crown molding, wainscoting, built-in cabinetry, window seat, chandeliers, and hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of storage space is afforded with walk-in closets in each bedroom. The basement is fully finished with new carpet and front-loading full-sized washer and dryer! Enjoy off-street parking and additional space in the attached garage. You don't want to miss the designated gardening space where you can grow your own produce, helping keep you Northwest Healthy!



This dynamic location has a 94 Walk Score, as it is a very short walk to numerous grocery stores, shops, restaurants, gyms, coffee shops, bus lines, and schools! With an added bonus of Central Air Conditioning, this rare home is ready to welcome you to one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Seattle!



Dogs are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional pet deposit of $500 each.



**Please Do Not Disturb the Current Occupants**



