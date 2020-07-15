103 NW 103rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Townhouse in Seattle - Greenwood - Welcome home to this 2017 built town home located in convenient Greenwood. The first floor consists of attached 1 car garage, bedroom with lots of natural light and sliding glass door, & full bathroom. Second floor consists of hardwood floors, living room with gas burning fireplace, open kitchen concept with island and lots of cabinet space, gas range, all SS appliances, full size washer/dryer and half bathroom. Top floor has carpet throughout, second bedroom with private full bathroom and master bedroom has private bathroom with tiled shower and walk in closet. Application fee is $45 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pet ok on cbc basis and pet deposit $500 pet deposit (1 pet max allowed). Security Deposit is $2000



To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3b1a4b909a

Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



(RLNE4319428)