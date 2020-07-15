All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 103 NW 103rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
103 NW 103rd Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

103 NW 103rd Street

103 NW 103rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Greenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

103 NW 103rd St, Seattle, WA 98177
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Townhouse in Seattle - Greenwood - Welcome home to this 2017 built town home located in convenient Greenwood. The first floor consists of attached 1 car garage, bedroom with lots of natural light and sliding glass door, & full bathroom. Second floor consists of hardwood floors, living room with gas burning fireplace, open kitchen concept with island and lots of cabinet space, gas range, all SS appliances, full size washer/dryer and half bathroom. Top floor has carpet throughout, second bedroom with private full bathroom and master bedroom has private bathroom with tiled shower and walk in closet. Application fee is $45 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. First and deposit moves you in (if qualified). Pet ok on cbc basis and pet deposit $500 pet deposit (1 pet max allowed). Security Deposit is $2000

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3b1a4b909a
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE4319428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 NW 103rd Street have any available units?
103 NW 103rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 NW 103rd Street have?
Some of 103 NW 103rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 NW 103rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
103 NW 103rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 NW 103rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 NW 103rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 103 NW 103rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 103 NW 103rd Street offers parking.
Does 103 NW 103rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 NW 103rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 NW 103rd Street have a pool?
No, 103 NW 103rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 103 NW 103rd Street have accessible units?
No, 103 NW 103rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 103 NW 103rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 NW 103rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Yardhouse
1406 East Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Star Apartments
170 11th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University