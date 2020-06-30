All apartments in Seattle
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B

1016 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
internet access
New Price! 2BR /2BA Capitol Hill duplex unit 2 blocks from Broadway

Features:
- Newly built rental unit (2012) within charming 1901 house
- New electrical, plumbing, and bathrooms
- Kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and gas stove
- Two bedrooms, two full bathrooms (one en suite)
- Many, large, double-pane windows for plenty of natural light
- Closets with built-in storage systems
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Off-street parking space available ($100/month)
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Air conditioner
- Security system (monitoring not included in rent)
- Yard space

Location: In the heart of Capitol Hill but on a quiet residential street.
- Walk Score = 96!!
- 2 blocks from Broadway and all the shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, and other amenities Capitol Hill has to offer
- 1 block to Broadway Hill pocket park, 3 blocks to Cal Anderson Park and 5 blocks to Volunteer Park
- 2 blocks from Lowell public elementary school with accessible playground
- Close to multiple private schools on Capitol Hill (St. Joseph's, Holy Name, O'Dea, The Northwest School)
-Only 6 blocks to more restaurants and shops on 15th Ave.

Transportation: Leave your car in the off-street parking space and stroll or bus to work!
- 2-3 blocks to light rail (easy airport access!), buses (43, 49, 60) and First Hill street car
- 20-minute walk to Downtown Seattle / Westlake Center
- 25-minute walk to South Lake Union
- Conveniently located to UW, Seattle U, and First Hill hospitals

Text/Email to schedule a tour today! 573.795.6627

Lease Terms Twelve (12) months lease
Monthly Rent: $2,495
Security Deposit: Based on credit
Application Fee: $50.00 for each adult.
Pets: Pets possible with owner approval. 2 pets max
Pet Rent: Based on weight/breed
Pet Deposit: Based on weight/breed
Renters Insurance: Tenant will provide proof of renters insurance prior to move-in
Utilities included in rent: $110/month share of water, sewer, garbage.
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric, Gas, Cable, Internet, etc.
Parking- $100 per month
Landscape maintenance: Owner
Please drive-by home before scheduling tour
No smoking on premises
Price subject to change

APPLYING:
Our application process includes, but is not limited to:
- Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older.
- Rental history verification.
- Verifying your combined household income is at minimum 2 times the rent amount.
- Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis once the application and all corresponding documents have been submitted and the screening fee has been paid.

Disclaimer:
All information herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. They should be independently verified.
Schools and availability subject to change and should be verified by the tenant.
Square footage is approximate.
4BR/2BA, 1900 sf Great Capitol Hill Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have any available units?
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have?
Some of 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B offers parking.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have a pool?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1016 E. Harrison St, Unit B has units with dishwashers.

