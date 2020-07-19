All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10020 Densmore Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019

10020 Densmore Ave N

10020 Densmore Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10020 Densmore Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
North College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
yoga
10020 Densmore Ave N Available 01/26/19 Gorgeous Architecture in Peaceful, Secluded Location, Blocks from Northgate! - Gorgeous architecture with 1933 character await: coved ceilings, wood floors throughout, large rooms with thorough updates including new bath and spacious, renovated kitchen features SS appliances, slab granite & bench seating!

Come together in the huge yet cozy family room full of windows that overlook the mature landscaping; this room is perfect for curling up in front of the fireplace, game nights or entertaining next to a large dining room and the gorgeous kitchen. Also on this floor is a half-bath. Upstairs you will find a full bath and 3 large bedrooms including the master with 4 closets & window seat. Pull the ceiling ladder down to access the finished attic with windows for more storage or get creative with the space! The lower level has a huge media/family room with 10' theater screen, projector, surround sound and fireplace, another large finished room perfect for an office or yoga retreat; full bath, the laundry room, and more storage.

Professionally landscaped grounds (maintenance included) with patio, semi-automated sprinkler systems & a 2-car garage with shop. Pride of ownership is apparent. New 97.5% efficient multi-stage gas furnace ('17), new roof with gutter system, 2 car garage & plenty of driveway and street parking. Peaceful, secluded location yet mere blocks to dining, theater, shopping, parks, North Seattle Community College & Northgate Mall with easy access to commuter routes! Come see why you should call this home yours!

- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for yard care beyond landscaping services scheduled twice a month.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.

(RLNE4636547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Densmore Ave N have any available units?
10020 Densmore Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10020 Densmore Ave N have?
Some of 10020 Densmore Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Densmore Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Densmore Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Densmore Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10020 Densmore Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 10020 Densmore Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 10020 Densmore Ave N offers parking.
Does 10020 Densmore Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Densmore Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Densmore Ave N have a pool?
No, 10020 Densmore Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 10020 Densmore Ave N have accessible units?
No, 10020 Densmore Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Densmore Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10020 Densmore Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
