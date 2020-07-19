Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly yoga

10020 Densmore Ave N Available 01/26/19 Gorgeous Architecture in Peaceful, Secluded Location, Blocks from Northgate! - Gorgeous architecture with 1933 character await: coved ceilings, wood floors throughout, large rooms with thorough updates including new bath and spacious, renovated kitchen features SS appliances, slab granite & bench seating!



Come together in the huge yet cozy family room full of windows that overlook the mature landscaping; this room is perfect for curling up in front of the fireplace, game nights or entertaining next to a large dining room and the gorgeous kitchen. Also on this floor is a half-bath. Upstairs you will find a full bath and 3 large bedrooms including the master with 4 closets & window seat. Pull the ceiling ladder down to access the finished attic with windows for more storage or get creative with the space! The lower level has a huge media/family room with 10' theater screen, projector, surround sound and fireplace, another large finished room perfect for an office or yoga retreat; full bath, the laundry room, and more storage.



Professionally landscaped grounds (maintenance included) with patio, semi-automated sprinkler systems & a 2-car garage with shop. Pride of ownership is apparent. New 97.5% efficient multi-stage gas furnace ('17), new roof with gutter system, 2 car garage & plenty of driveway and street parking. Peaceful, secluded location yet mere blocks to dining, theater, shopping, parks, North Seattle Community College & Northgate Mall with easy access to commuter routes! Come see why you should call this home yours!



- Pet(s) possibly negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for yard care beyond landscaping services scheduled twice a month.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-$10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent is required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary.



(RLNE4636547)