119 156th Ave NE

Updated 5 bedroom home in Bellevue! - Don't miss out on this home! This craftsman home was just renovated. Spacious family room opens up from kitchen. Tons of storage throughout the home with beautifully maintained backyard.



This home is just a short walk from Crossroads and drive to downtown Bellevue and Redmond. Bus stop is immediately adjacent to property. Perfect location!



12 months minimum lease, 2 year lease preferred. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application. Pets allowed case by case.



Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/mmfg



