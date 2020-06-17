All apartments in Bellevue
119 156th Ave NE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

119 156th Ave NE

119 156th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

119 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Updated 5 bedroom home in Bellevue! - Don't miss out on this home! This craftsman home was just renovated. Spacious family room opens up from kitchen. Tons of storage throughout the home with beautifully maintained backyard.

This home is just a short walk from Crossroads and drive to downtown Bellevue and Redmond. Bus stop is immediately adjacent to property. Perfect location!

12 months minimum lease, 2 year lease preferred. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application. Pets allowed case by case.

Please allow 24 hours notice for a showing as home is currently occupied. SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/mmfg

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 156th Ave NE have any available units?
119 156th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 119 156th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
119 156th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 156th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 156th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 119 156th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 119 156th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 156th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 119 156th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 156th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 156th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 156th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
