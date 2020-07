Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge playground package receiving accessible garage parking accepts section 8 carport cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments green community guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Luxury, distinctive style and convenience are what make this community a great place to live. The Row Townhomes and Apartments is located in a charming neighborhood of Bellevue, Washington. Our homes offer the perfect alternative to conventional apartment living. Choose from our two- or three-bedroom units and discover what makes The Row a great place to live. You'll be happy you did.