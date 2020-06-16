All apartments in Virginia Beach
Find more places like 5512 Goose Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Virginia Beach, VA
/
5512 Goose Pond Lane
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:41 AM

5512 Goose Pond Lane

5512 Goose Pond Lane · (757) 456-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Virginia Beach
See all
Northwest Virginia Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5512 Goose Pond Lane, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Northwest Virginia Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning 2 story condo with attached garage with updated paint and carpet. Very light and bright with lots of windows and extra "sunroom" space for relaxing! Open floor plan with tray ceilings and big eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pantry. Huge master bedroom with lots of space in the walk-in closet with shelving system. Master bathroom has his/her sinks, separate shower and tub. Nice-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and closet space. Convenient to Little Creek Base, Virginia Wesleyan University, Highways, Shopping, Restaurants, more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have any available units?
5512 Goose Pond Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have?
Some of 5512 Goose Pond Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Goose Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Goose Pond Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Goose Pond Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Goose Pond Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Goose Pond Lane does offer parking.
Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5512 Goose Pond Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 5512 Goose Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 5512 Goose Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Goose Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Goose Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5512 Goose Pond Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chartwell Apartments
6464 Chartwell Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Saltmeadow Bay Apartments
757 Saltmeadow Bay Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Aqua on 25th
300 25th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Mayflower Apartments
205 34th St
Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Providence Green
1101 Craftsman Dr #103
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Magnolia Chase
5700 Magnolia Chase Way
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Premier Apartments
165 Central Park Avenue
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Mezzo Apartment Homes
305 Mezzo Lane
Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Similar Pages

Virginia Beach 1 BedroomsVirginia Beach 2 Bedrooms
Virginia Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsVirginia Beach Pet Friendly Places
Virginia Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest Virginia BeachNortheast Virginia Beach
North Central
Level Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity