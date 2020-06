Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

rick ranch in established neighborhood convenient to bases and interstates. Garage has been converted into 2 separate areas and includes a large walk in closet with access to the additional bathroom. Large formal LR/DR combo with gleaming hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen with all appliances. Office/den/br off kitchen leads to converted garage. House can be 3-6 bedrooms depending on your needs. Walk in tub with hand held shower head in main bath. Huge yard with dog run, greenhouse and large shed/workshop. Pets considered on case by case basis with deposit.