Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

Cozy 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Salem Lakes. Granite counter tops, kitchen appliances, washer/dryer "as is", laminate floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs and fresh paint through out. Nice size backyard for entertaining. Near Oceana, Dam Neck & the golf course. Make this your home starting this month. Move in ready. Schedule your viewing & apply today. Electronic payment for rent preferred. No Pets.

Contact us to schedule a showing.