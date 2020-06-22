Cozy home located in Red Wing area. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and skylights. Good size rooms, large kitchen, very nice living room with fireplace, master bedroom with bath. Deck in back overlooks backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 Nightingale Way have any available units?
1416 Nightingale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.