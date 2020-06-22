All apartments in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA
1416 Nightingale Way
1416 Nightingale Way

1416 Nightingale Way · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Nightingale Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy home located in Red Wing area. Spacious open floor plan with cathedral ceilings and skylights. Good size rooms, large kitchen, very nice living room with fireplace, master bedroom with bath. Deck in back overlooks backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Nightingale Way have any available units?
1416 Nightingale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 Nightingale Way have?
Some of 1416 Nightingale Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Nightingale Way currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Nightingale Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Nightingale Way pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Nightingale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Virginia Beach.
Does 1416 Nightingale Way offer parking?
Yes, 1416 Nightingale Way does offer parking.
Does 1416 Nightingale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Nightingale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Nightingale Way have a pool?
No, 1416 Nightingale Way does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Nightingale Way have accessible units?
No, 1416 Nightingale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Nightingale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Nightingale Way has units with dishwashers.
