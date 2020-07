Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center car charging cc payments e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table putting green smoke-free community

COME TOGETHER. LIVE BETTER. Welcome to Union on Queen, a modern community where you can connect & thrive. With expansive living areas, this naturally welcoming space has it all: a genius bar, e-lounge, private conference rooms, a stylish club room & open kitchen – perfect for everyday lounging, socializing, or occasional hosting. Work out in the fully-wired fitness center or visit the cozy rooftop for Monument views.



Union on Queen gives you an all access pass to the best DC & VA have to offer. Arlington and Rosslyn offer retail essentials, while Courthouse hosts unique diversions and restaurants. Need a lift? The Orange, Blue and Silver Metro lines will get you connected in minutes. Ready to hit the open road? Routes 50, I-66 and the George Washington Parkway are yours for the taking. Best of all, a 20 minute walk over the Key Bridge puts you right in historic Georgetown.