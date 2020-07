Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center conference room fire pit green community hot tub online portal package receiving

Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online. The Beacon Clarendon features luxury apartments in the heart of the Clarendon neighborhood, located in Arlington, Virginia. Our Clarendon Apartments feature a six-story and a eleven-story building with a shared two-story underground garage. These downtown luxury Arlington apartments preserve the historic look of the area while giving residents upscale, world-class amenities. The Beacon Clarendon apartment residents enjoy living in LEED Silver certified homes and living near all the best that Downtown Arlington, VA has to offer.