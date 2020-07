Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center car charging clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly hot tub

Luxury eco friendly studio, one, and two bedroom apartment rentals loaded with modern amenities. Tellus boasts a long list of impressive energy efficient sustainable living features, and smart home living. Located in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Tellus is only 2 blocks to the orange and silver line Metro. Designed for the discerning renter seeking high-style modern living in an amazing locale in the heart of a shopping, dining, and entertainment district minutes from Washington DC. It's easy being green at LEED Gold Tellus, where smart living is the new norm.