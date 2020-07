Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters walk in closets patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage oven stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging conference room courtyard guest parking package receiving

Crescent Falls Church offers sophisticated amenities, premier resident services, and luxury apartments near DC. Our spacious floor plans boast high ceilings, energy-efficient interiors, and open kitchens with granite slab countertops and European-style cabinetry. Enjoy upscale master suites with oversized walk-in closets and spa-inspired baths with soaking tubs. Take advantage of our premier fitness club and convenient onsite resident amenities. Around the corner from the Lee Highway – I-66 interchange and minutes from the I-495 Beltway, Crescent Falls Church is a short drive to the boutique shops and bistro eateries of Tyson’s Corner. Residents enjoy our ideal location steps from a Metro Station and convenient access to the best of Northern Virginia and Washington DC. Experience luxury apartment living in Arlington and schedule your personalized tour today of our upscale community.