Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fantastic 3 level townhome only minutes to the Pentagon for rent. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private full bath, and a half bath on main level. Home comes with 1 reserved parking space. Pets considered. Longer term lease preferred. Small yard on side of home great for play area and is fully fenced. Amazing updated kitchen will make this a cooks dream! Bedrooms are roommate style and do not share a wall between them. Washer/Dryer in home.