Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground tennis court

Spacious 3 bed 2.5 bath town home just minutes from DC, The Pentagon, National Airport and Pentagon City! Freshly updated with painted cabinets, hardwood floors throughout and updated baths. Main level unit features patio that walks out to common area off the family room. Comes with 1 assigned parking space, water, sewer and trash included in rent. Walk to bus stop and Towers Park featuring playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts!