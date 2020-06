Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

925 S 22nd Street Available 08/01/19 Blocks to Pentagon City Metro Station! - Whole house painted recently, newer kitchen floor and countertops. New Blocks to Pentagon City Metro! Living room with vaulted ceiling and loft above for storage or small display and wide open kitchen, great for entertaining. Basement for storage only (unfinished). Sorry not pets allowed! Professionally managed.



(RLNE2731221)