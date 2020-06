Amenities

Avail. now!! Lawn care included in rent. Small dogs allowed on a case by case basis. 2 Year min. lease. 3 bed, 2 bath detached home on 2 levels. Located just .8 of a mile to Pentagon City Metro & Mall. Gorgeous hardwood floors and a cozy front porch with a detached one car garage. Wood burning fireplace in living room. No basement, approx. 1,300 Sq Ft. Must apply online, Call for instructions.