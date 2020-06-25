All apartments in Arlington
912 26th Pl S
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

912 26th Pl S

912 26th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

912 26th Place South, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming House with beautiful landscaping in front and private backyard. Nearby schools include Calvary Children's School, Gunston Middle School and Oakridge Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mercadito Ramos 3, Giant Food and 24 Express Food Store. Nearby coffee shops include Burn & Brew, Smokey Shope 3 and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Tortoise & Hare Bar and Grille, LaBettola Italiano and Urban Thai Restaurant. 912 26th Pl S #1 is near Virginia Highlands Park, Grace Murray Hopper Park and Nauck Park. This address can also be written as 912 26th Place South Apartment 1, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 26th Pl S have any available units?
912 26th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 26th Pl S have?
Some of 912 26th Pl S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 26th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
912 26th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 26th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 26th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 912 26th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 912 26th Pl S offers parking.
Does 912 26th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 26th Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 26th Pl S have a pool?
No, 912 26th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 912 26th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 912 26th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 912 26th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 26th Pl S has units with dishwashers.
