911 N BARTON STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 4BR/2BA duplex in great location! Directly off of Route 50. Quick walk to both Courthouse and Clarendon Metro stations as well as restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy commute into DC! Spacious living space and updated kitchen. Large yard! Located on quiet tree-lined street right along local bus routes. Unit is divided with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and tons of storage space on lower floor with washer/dryer and 2BR, 1Ba and living spaces and kitchen on middle floor. Share stairway with upstairs separate unit. Professionally managed. Mowing included in rent. Perfect for roommates!