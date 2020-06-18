All apartments in Arlington
911 N BARTON STREET
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

911 N BARTON STREET

911 North Barton Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 North Barton Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4BR/2BA duplex in great location! Directly off of Route 50. Quick walk to both Courthouse and Clarendon Metro stations as well as restaurants, bars and shopping. Easy commute into DC! Spacious living space and updated kitchen. Large yard! Located on quiet tree-lined street right along local bus routes. Unit is divided with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and tons of storage space on lower floor with washer/dryer and 2BR, 1Ba and living spaces and kitchen on middle floor. Share stairway with upstairs separate unit. Professionally managed. Mowing included in rent. Perfect for roommates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 N BARTON STREET have any available units?
911 N BARTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 N BARTON STREET have?
Some of 911 N BARTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 N BARTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
911 N BARTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 N BARTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 911 N BARTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 911 N BARTON STREET offer parking?
No, 911 N BARTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 911 N BARTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 N BARTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 N BARTON STREET have a pool?
No, 911 N BARTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 911 N BARTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 911 N BARTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 911 N BARTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 N BARTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
