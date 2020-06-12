All apartments in Arlington
888 N QUINCY ST #1706

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 N Quincy St, Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Welcome to luxury living in this fantastic freshly painted 1 bedroom and den home, with the best views of the Washington Monument and DC all from your private balcony. Granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steal appliances, hardwood floors in the living room/dining room. Carpeted office/den offers elfa built-in desk and shelving. Elfa shelving in one of the two bedroom closets. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Comes with one reserved parking space, a 4x4 storage locker and bike storage. One small dog considered with pet deposit. Available immediately. Building has 24 concierge, rooftop pool and gym, green space courtyard with gas grills for entertaining, party room and so much more. Less than 15 minutes to the new Amazon Headquarters. Close to DC, 66 and Rt 50. Ballston metro just blocks away. Metro bus routes around the corner. The New Ballston Quarter is just a block away offering excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have any available units?
888 N QUINCY ST #1706 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have?
Some of 888 N QUINCY ST #1706's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 currently offering any rent specials?
888 N QUINCY ST #1706 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 is pet friendly.
Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 offer parking?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 does offer parking.
Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have a pool?
Yes, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 has a pool.
Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have accessible units?
No, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 N QUINCY ST #1706 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 888 N QUINCY ST #1706?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

