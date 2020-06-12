888 N QUINCY ST #1706

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage

Welcome to luxury living in this fantastic freshly painted 1 bedroom and den home, with the best views of the Washington Monument and DC all from your private balcony. Granite counters, kitchen island, stainless steal appliances, hardwood floors in the living room/dining room. Carpeted office/den offers elfa built-in desk and shelving. Elfa shelving in one of the two bedroom closets. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Comes with one reserved parking space, a 4x4 storage locker and bike storage. One small dog considered with pet deposit. Available immediately. Building has 24 concierge, rooftop pool and gym, green space courtyard with gas grills for entertaining, party room and so much more. Less than 15 minutes to the new Amazon Headquarters. Close to DC, 66 and Rt 50. Ballston metro just blocks away. Metro bus routes around the corner. The New Ballston Quarter is just a block away offering excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Schedule a tour today.