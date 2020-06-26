88 North Bedford Street, #B

Amenities
Spacious two level townhouse with 2 BR and 1 den on the upper level along with a full bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The lower level/ground level has a spacious living room, a kitchen with dining area and a powder room. Fairly new windows, HVAC and water heater. Good location, with proximity to Clarendon and Metro and close to capital. . Pets case by case.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
