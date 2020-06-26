All apartments in Arlington
88 North Bedford Street, #B
Last updated August 25 2019 at 11:05 PM

88 North Bedford Street, #B

88 N Bedford St · No Longer Available
Location

88 N Bedford St, Arlington, VA 22201
Lyon Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious two level townhouse with 2 BR and 1 den on the upper level along with a full bath and walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The lower level/ground level has a spacious living room, a kitchen with dining area and a powder room. Fairly new windows, HVAC and water heater. Good location, with proximity to Clarendon and Metro and close to capital. . Pets case by case.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Amaan Sachdev 571 326 6645
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have any available units?
88 North Bedford Street, #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have?
Some of 88 North Bedford Street, #B's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 North Bedford Street, #B currently offering any rent specials?
88 North Bedford Street, #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 North Bedford Street, #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 North Bedford Street, #B is pet friendly.
Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B offer parking?
No, 88 North Bedford Street, #B does not offer parking.
Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 North Bedford Street, #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have a pool?
No, 88 North Bedford Street, #B does not have a pool.
Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have accessible units?
No, 88 North Bedford Street, #B does not have accessible units.
Does 88 North Bedford Street, #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 North Bedford Street, #B has units with dishwashers.
