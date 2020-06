Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WOW! CORNER LOT LOCATION! 4BR, 3BA CAPE COD in Arlington! 3 LEVEL HOME W/Gorgeous HARDWOOD on Main and Upper Levels!*** FULLY FINISHED Lower Level with 2 Additional Rooms and Full Bath.*** Separate LARGE SHED and GREAT FENCED IN BACKYARD*** Close to Metro, Public Bus Service, COMMUTERS DREAM! PENTAGON/ Pentagon City! Sorry, NO PETS and no smoking. AVAILABLE 07/01/20. No showings while tenant occupied, please check the virtual tour https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/356031