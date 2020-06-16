All apartments in Arlington
808 12th Street South
808 12th Street South

808 12th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

808 12th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
bbq/grill
Parkridge Gardens offers you and your family all the Comfort, Convenience and Value you have been searching for!!!!

At home you can relax and take in the sun on your patio or balcony. Venture out and enjoy nearby trails, parks, shopping, and a world-class selection of restaurants.

Spacious Floor Plans: One Bedroom/ 1Bath Deluxe Unit -- 732 sqft.
Upgraded Appliances: (Stainless Steel or Black) in select units
Individually controlled Heat and Air Conditioning
Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpet
Stackable Washer/Dryer in the Unit
Private Balcony or Patio
New Community Playground with Grills and Picnic Tables
Complimentary access to the Herndon Community Center located 1.2 miles away (20 minute walk via Old dominion Bridle Trail)
Just Minutes away from Dulles Airport, DC, Toll Rd -267 and Silver Line Metro

Dont Delay Your Search. Our professional staff will provide you with exemplary customer service and welcome you to your new home! Apply today !!!!

***SPRING/SUMMER SPECIALS IN EFFECT*** Call for FURTHER DETAILS !!!!

The Leasing Office Hours :
Mon-Sat: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun: 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 12th Street South have any available units?
808 12th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 12th Street South have?
Some of 808 12th Street South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 12th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
808 12th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 12th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 808 12th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 808 12th Street South offer parking?
No, 808 12th Street South does not offer parking.
Does 808 12th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 12th Street South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 12th Street South have a pool?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 808 12th Street South have accessible units?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 808 12th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 12th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
