807 12th Street South

703 square foot 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo available in a luxury building. The building is located on Wilson Boulevard, equal distance to both the Rosslyn and Courthouse metro stations and steps to multiple bus lines. Easy access to nearby restaurants, bars and shops, including a 5-min walk to the nearest grocery store. The building has a gym, a newly renovated lounge, on-site management, as well as a courtyard with a fire pit. The unit is available starting March 1 for a 6 month to 1 year lease. Unit amenities include:



Direct access to the building courtyard and a private patio space



1 assigned parking space



Walk-in closet



Stainless steel kitchen appliances



Granite countertops



In-unit Washer and Dryer



Furnished: Bed, Dressers, Desk, Couch, 2 TVs, Coffee Table, Kitchen Table, BBQ Grill



Utilities Included: Gas and Water



Building includes: Courtyard with Firepit, Gym, Lounge



Bus in both directions at corner



Under 10 minute walk to Rosslyn and Courthouse Station



Groceries, restaurants, bars all walkable



Pets Negotiable