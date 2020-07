Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

From the moment you walk through the door you'll feel the comfort and luxury that makes our residents happy to call us home. Resort-style amenities, meticulously kept grounds, and our dedicated staff, all contribute to a higher standard of living at Crystal Towers Apartments. Select from a wide variety of one, two & three bedroom floor plans (some with dens) as well as studio apartments, featuring modern kitchens, spacious rooms, walk-in closets, ceramic tile bathrooms, in-unit washer/dryer and high speed Internet. Our great location offers convenient shopping at the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, plus dining at restaurants such as Urban Thai, Kora, Jaleo, Ruth Chris Steak House, and King Street Blues (just to name a few). Nearby Pentagon Row also gives you more than 45 dining and retail options! Walk to the Crystal City Metro and discover the DC area's many entertainment venues, historical sites, parks & museums. Come home to luxury living defined at Crystal Towers Apartments!