802 20th Street South

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym clubhouse guest parking furnished

Watch the sun rise each morning from the spectacular vantage point of this condo. Stunning, open and modern! Light floods our space with sunrise to sunset treetop views, east to National Cathedral in NW, and south overlooking the Reston National Golf Course and beyond to sunset skies over the Bull Run Mountains.



Fully furnished with sleek, clean modern decor. Excellent daily value for working professionals who have temporary assignments in the Reston, Herndon or D/M/V areas. Two large bedrooms, one with its own walk-in closet with shelving and the other with extensive hanging rods and track lighting. Extra windows and glass for open, bright living spaces. Quiet community. One garage space assigned and additional parking and guest parking available. Amenities include guest parking, gym and club room. Dulles shuttle available; 1 mile from metro line. Golf course nearby for weekend entertainment!



This area is private, quiet with natural surroundings to avoid the noise and bustle of Reston Town Center and related sirens and traffic, yet remain close enough to enjoy what Reston Town Center has to offer for dining and entertainment.



Bike along the W&OD; trail, hike around the nearby trails or walk across the street to the Reston National Golf Course for some golf!