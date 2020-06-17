All apartments in Arlington
802 20th Street South
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:26 AM

802 20th Street South

802 20th Street South
Location

802 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
guest parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
guest parking
Watch the sun rise each morning from the spectacular vantage point of this condo. Stunning, open and modern! Light floods our space with sunrise to sunset treetop views, east to National Cathedral in NW, and south overlooking the Reston National Golf Course and beyond to sunset skies over the Bull Run Mountains.

Fully furnished with sleek, clean modern decor. Excellent daily value for working professionals who have temporary assignments in the Reston, Herndon or D/M/V areas. Two large bedrooms, one with its own walk-in closet with shelving and the other with extensive hanging rods and track lighting. Extra windows and glass for open, bright living spaces. Quiet community. One garage space assigned and additional parking and guest parking available. Amenities include guest parking, gym and club room. Dulles shuttle available; 1 mile from metro line. Golf course nearby for weekend entertainment!

This area is private, quiet with natural surroundings to avoid the noise and bustle of Reston Town Center and related sirens and traffic, yet remain close enough to enjoy what Reston Town Center has to offer for dining and entertainment.

Bike along the W&OD; trail, hike around the nearby trails or walk across the street to the Reston National Golf Course for some golf!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 20th Street South have any available units?
802 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 20th Street South have?
Some of 802 20th Street South's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
802 20th Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 20th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 802 20th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 802 20th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 802 20th Street South does offer parking.
Does 802 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 20th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 20th Street South have a pool?
No, 802 20th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 802 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 802 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 802 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 20th Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
