All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 801 20th Street South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
801 20th Street South
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

801 20th Street South

801 20th Street South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 20th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
bedroom/2Bathroom $1740 per month. Move in date as soon as you are ready!
My roommates and I are going to be relocating because of new jobs and to be closer with our families so we will subletting our apartment.Its located on the edge of the Carver District! Its just blocks away from Village Cafe, Kroger, and the Seigel Center. Also only a one minute walk to Carver Elementary school. The apartment is the bottom floor of a duplex on Harrison street with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms.W/D, central air, dishwasher and friendly neighbors. Pets are allowed but there is a small monthly fee. $1740 a month, $580 per month if there is one renter per bedroom! Trash/Recycle included in bills each month. 2 car parking behind the duplex, free parking next to carver elementary on the end of Harrison St. Direct Message me with any question or if youre interested. Tours available upon request, along with pictures!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 20th Street South have any available units?
801 20th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 801 20th Street South currently offering any rent specials?
801 20th Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 20th Street South pet-friendly?
No, 801 20th Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 801 20th Street South offer parking?
Yes, 801 20th Street South offers parking.
Does 801 20th Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 20th Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 20th Street South have a pool?
No, 801 20th Street South does not have a pool.
Does 801 20th Street South have accessible units?
No, 801 20th Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 801 20th Street South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 20th Street South has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 20th Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 20th Street South has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakland Apartments
3710 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
The Reserve at Clarendon Centre
3000 Washington Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Pike 3400
3400 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Clark
3400 South Clark Street
Arlington, VA 22202

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University