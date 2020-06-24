All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 756 N VERMONT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
756 N VERMONT ST
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

756 N VERMONT ST

756 North Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Bluemont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

756 North Vermont Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely Brick home in popular Arlington. 3 blocks from the Ballston metro & shops. 3 bedrooms w/ 2 full & 2-1/2 baths. Delightful roof & top floor veranda. Newly painted. Certified funds required. Move in M-F only. Email jtoothman@LNF.com for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 N VERMONT ST have any available units?
756 N VERMONT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 756 N VERMONT ST currently offering any rent specials?
756 N VERMONT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 N VERMONT ST pet-friendly?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST offer parking?
Yes, 756 N VERMONT ST offers parking.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST have a pool?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST does not have a pool.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST have accessible units?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 N VERMONT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 N VERMONT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Henderson Park
4301 N Henderson Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
Dominion Plaza
1200 S Court House Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
The Gramercy
550 14th Rd. S.
Arlington, VA 22202
Wildwood Towers
1075 S Jefferson St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University