7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Charming spacious sun filled four -bedroom corner house with a fenced in yard. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home. It has new windows, new gutters, stove and broiler. The main level has a spacious kitchen, separate living room, dining room, family room and half bath. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The windows in the lower level make it bright and cheerful. Lower level has a bedroom with a full just renovated bath and a second family room. Attached 1-car garage with a second parking space in the driveway. Plenty of street parking, Laundry is on the upper level. Great location!! Close to the to the East Falls Church Metro. Located near to the W&OD bike trail, the Falls Church Farmers Market, the State Theatre, and lively food scene. Easy access to DC, Tyson's Corner, I-66, I-495, and the Orange line metro. check out the v VIRTUAL TOUR that has been added.. Please make note maximum two incomes to qualify.