All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE

7009 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7009 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22213
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charming spacious sun filled four -bedroom corner house with a fenced in yard. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout the home. It has new windows, new gutters, stove and broiler. The main level has a spacious kitchen, separate living room, dining room, family room and half bath. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. The windows in the lower level make it bright and cheerful. Lower level has a bedroom with a full just renovated bath and a second family room. Attached 1-car garage with a second parking space in the driveway. Plenty of street parking, Laundry is on the upper level. Great location!! Close to the to the East Falls Church Metro. Located near to the W&OD bike trail, the Falls Church Farmers Market, the State Theatre, and lively food scene. Easy access to DC, Tyson's Corner, I-66, I-495, and the Orange line metro. check out the v VIRTUAL TOUR that has been added.. Please make note maximum two incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood
525 N Pollard St
Arlington, VA 22203
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
RiverHouse
1400 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Altaire North
410 Army Navy Drive
Arlington, VA 22202
The Taylor
1660 North 21st Road
Arlington, VA 22209
The Citizen at Shirlington Village
3000 S Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22206
Randolph Towers
4001 North 9th St
Arlington, VA 22203

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University