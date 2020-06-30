All apartments in Arlington
6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD

6705 Washington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Washington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
bathtub
Amazing townhouse-style 3 level condo in cozy and convenient Laurel Mews. WALK to East Falls Church Metro!! 2 Bedrooms upstairs with an extra room in the basement that could be used as a spare guest room, office or exercise room. The upstairs full bath has two separate sinks and two separate commodes, each with private entry and a shared bathtub/shower. Full finished basement with full bath, rec room with fireplace, wet bar and separate walkout to fenced-in, brick patio. Main level with recently refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and open dining room and living room with fireplace. Entire house freshly painted a neutral gray with bright white trim. Home shows very well and ready for tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 WASHINGTON BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.

