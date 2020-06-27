6402 16TH STREET N

Amenities

A must see 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom charming cornet lot detached family home. With hardwood floors throughout. The main floor has an updated kitchen with a separate dining room, living room, and a bedroom/office area. There is a lovely deck off the kitchen overlooking into the fenced-in backyard and a cozy patio area. The home also has a partially finished basement with a washer and dryer. This home is a commuter~s dream. Close to East Falls Church Metro Station, Washington and Old Dominion bike trail, I-66, and Rt-50. Surrounded by multiple parks and playgrounds and a short walk to Eden Center and falls within the highly-rated Arlington public schools districts. No Pets.