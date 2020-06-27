All apartments in Arlington
6402 16TH STREET N
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:06 AM

6402 16TH STREET N

6402 16th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

6402 16th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
East Falls Church

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
A must see 4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom charming cornet lot detached family home. With hardwood floors throughout. The main floor has an updated kitchen with a separate dining room, living room, and a bedroom/office area. There is a lovely deck off the kitchen overlooking into the fenced-in backyard and a cozy patio area. The home also has a partially finished basement with a washer and dryer. This home is a commuter~s dream. Close to East Falls Church Metro Station, Washington and Old Dominion bike trail, I-66, and Rt-50. Surrounded by multiple parks and playgrounds and a short walk to Eden Center and falls within the highly-rated Arlington public schools districts. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 16TH STREET N have any available units?
6402 16TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6402 16TH STREET N have?
Some of 6402 16TH STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6402 16TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
6402 16TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 16TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 6402 16TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6402 16TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 6402 16TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 6402 16TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6402 16TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 16TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 6402 16TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 6402 16TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 6402 16TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 16TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 16TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
