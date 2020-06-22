All apartments in Arlington
624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S

624 South George Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

624 South George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Barcroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Classic Arlington all brick home in a quaint Barcroft neighborhood with picturesque views of large park across the street. Features include hardwood floors, separate DR, LR w/wood-burning fireplace, rec room, attic, large finished basement with separate laundry room and tons of storage space, gas heat & cooking, off-street parking and more. Located 10 minutes from DC, 8 minutes from the Pentagon , 5 minutes from Crystal City and minutes from Ballston/Pentagon Metro stations, schools, hopping and entertainment. Beautiful fenced-in backyard with a terrace perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have any available units?
624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have?
Some of 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S currently offering any rent specials?
624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S pet-friendly?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S offer parking?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S does not offer parking.
Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have a pool?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S does not have a pool.
Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have accessible units?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
