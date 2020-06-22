624 GEORGE MASON DRIVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Classic Arlington all brick home in a quaint Barcroft neighborhood with picturesque views of large park across the street. Features include hardwood floors, separate DR, LR w/wood-burning fireplace, rec room, attic, large finished basement with separate laundry room and tons of storage space, gas heat & cooking, off-street parking and more. Located 10 minutes from DC, 8 minutes from the Pentagon , 5 minutes from Crystal City and minutes from Ballston/Pentagon Metro stations, schools, hopping and entertainment. Beautiful fenced-in backyard with a terrace perfect for entertaining.