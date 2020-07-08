All apartments in Arlington
616 24TH STREET S
Last updated January 10 2020 at 7:00 AM

616 24TH STREET S

616 24th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

616 24th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk .6 mi to Crystal City Metro from this 3 level home. Renovated kitchen with induction range & 2 convection ovens. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. You will use the screened porch off of dining room for three seasons. Fully fenced yard with garden area. Main level laundry/mud room between kitchen & garage. Three bedrooms on upper level including master bedroom with balcony for morning coffee plus 3 separate closets. Finished lower level with family room, multiple shelved closets and recently renovated full bath. Plenty of storage on all 3 levels. Five ceiling fans to supplement warm weather AC. Two car garage with extra freezer. Dogs considered on case by case basis. No cats or smoking. Restaurants & shopping just steps away. Three nearby parks. Walk Score of 85, Transit Score of 60 plus Bike Score of 83 are an added plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 24TH STREET S have any available units?
616 24TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 24TH STREET S have?
Some of 616 24TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 24TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
616 24TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 24TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 616 24TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 616 24TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 616 24TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 616 24TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 24TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 24TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 616 24TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 616 24TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 616 24TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 616 24TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 24TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.

