616 24TH STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Walk .6 mi to Crystal City Metro from this 3 level home. Renovated kitchen with induction range & 2 convection ovens. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. You will use the screened porch off of dining room for three seasons. Fully fenced yard with garden area. Main level laundry/mud room between kitchen & garage. Three bedrooms on upper level including master bedroom with balcony for morning coffee plus 3 separate closets. Finished lower level with family room, multiple shelved closets and recently renovated full bath. Plenty of storage on all 3 levels. Five ceiling fans to supplement warm weather AC. Two car garage with extra freezer. Dogs considered on case by case basis. No cats or smoking. Restaurants & shopping just steps away. Three nearby parks. Walk Score of 85, Transit Score of 60 plus Bike Score of 83 are an added plus.