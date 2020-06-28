All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

604 15TH STREET S

604 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

604 15th Street South, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Open House on 10/6 canceled. ASKING RENT IS FOR 1-YEAR LEASE. FOR 2-YEAR OR LONGER LEASES IT'S $2,750/mo! Unit on 2 upper levels. High-end remodel with unified design. Attention to detail shows everywhere. Modern table-space kitchen with everything the most discriminating buyer would desire. Wide-plank hickory floors on both levels; ceramic tile floor in KT. Living room with wood-burning FP and exposed brick wall + X-wide balcony. All bathrooms remodeled. New windows throughout. All closets equipped with high-class shelving and fittings. Energy-saving tankless "on demand" water heater. A/C, fridge, washer & dryer replaced in recent few years. Reserved parking space. Pentagon City, metro and Costco a block away! Piano can stay or will be removed if tenant desires; wall assembly in living room will stay). No additional fee for these items. APPLY ONLINE AT: www.RRSpropertymanagement.com/vacancies. PAY $40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE ON SAME SITE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 15TH STREET S have any available units?
604 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 604 15TH STREET S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
604 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 604 15TH STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 604 15TH STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 604 15TH STREET S offers parking.
Does 604 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 604 15TH STREET S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 15TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 604 15TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 604 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 604 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 604 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 15TH STREET S has units with dishwashers.
