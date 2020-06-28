604 15TH STREET S

Amenities

Open House on 10/6 canceled. ASKING RENT IS FOR 1-YEAR LEASE. FOR 2-YEAR OR LONGER LEASES IT'S $2,750/mo! Unit on 2 upper levels. High-end remodel with unified design. Attention to detail shows everywhere. Modern table-space kitchen with everything the most discriminating buyer would desire. Wide-plank hickory floors on both levels; ceramic tile floor in KT. Living room with wood-burning FP and exposed brick wall + X-wide balcony. All bathrooms remodeled. New windows throughout. All closets equipped with high-class shelving and fittings. Energy-saving tankless "on demand" water heater. A/C, fridge, washer & dryer replaced in recent few years. Reserved parking space. Pentagon City, metro and Costco a block away! Piano can stay or will be removed if tenant desires; wall assembly in living room will stay). No additional fee for these items. APPLY ONLINE AT: www.RRSpropertymanagement.com/vacancies. PAY $40 PER ADULT APPLICATION FEE ON SAME SITE.