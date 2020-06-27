Rent Calculator
600 N GREENBRIER STREET
600 N GREENBRIER STREET
600 North Greenbrier Street
·
Location
600 North Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Bluemont
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three levels - three bedrooms - 0ne and half baths - approx one mile to Ballston Metro, two blocks to bus & Safeway. Yard dimensions 103 x 60
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have any available units?
600 N GREENBRIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have?
Some of 600 N GREENBRIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 600 N GREENBRIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
600 N GREENBRIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N GREENBRIER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET offer parking?
No, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have a pool?
No, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N GREENBRIER STREET has units with dishwashers.
