Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool table bike storage garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

As a resident of Crystal City Lofts, you will enjoy living in a luxury, mid-rise community that is uniquely designed just for you. This is a place you will love to call home. Your stunning, contemporary home overlooks a beautiful courtyard surrounded by carefully landscaped gardens that give Crystal City Lofts a modern, yet serene look and feel. If you look just outside your window, you will notice that your backyard is unlike any other. Your backyard is Long Bridge Park, a welcoming green space with scenic trails, gardens and views of Reagan National Airport, the Crystal City Skyline and the Washington Monument.



Just a stone's throw away from the big city life of Washington, D.C. Crystal City Lofts, a luxury mid-rise community is located in Crystal City, Virginia - an urban community along the Potomac River with a spectacular view of Washington D.C. Just minutes from the Pentagon and 5 blocks from Crystal City Metro Station, Crystal City Lofts is within minutes from upscale retail