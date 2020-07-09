6 S MANCHESTER STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Available early July 2020! Beautiful 3 bed 2 full & 2 half bath town home in commuter friendly location of Arlington. The main floor features the kitchen, formal living area, separate dining area, and half bath. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded counters and breakfast bar. The upper level has the Master bedroom, which fits a king bed and has en suite master bath. The other two bedrooms are ample size with closets and share a full bath. The basement level has a family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, and access to the fenced backyard. Laundry, half bath, and one car garage is also located on this floor. The fully fenced backyard is great for entertaining and pets. Parking - one car garage and another in driveway. Visitor parking on property or on street. Close to shops and restaurants.