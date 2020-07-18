All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5953 10TH ST N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
5953 10TH ST N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5953 10TH ST N

5953 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

5953 10th Street North, Arlington, VA 22205
Dominion Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fin. Sq Ft 2097; Expanded colonial with a 2-car garage, 2 separate upper levels, (master suite over garage) hardwood floors on main and upper level 1; new interior paint; upper level 1 has 3 BR with renovated bath, upper level 2 is the expansion with Master bedroom with new laminate wood flooring; recent kitchen flooring and recent SS refrigerator; new heat/AC; zoned for master; 2 driveways, lots of parking. ; finished basement with ceramic tile floor and washer/dryer closet; rear & side yard patios are fully fenced; shows well; SUPER Location! near EFC metro; pets case by case; maximum 2 incomes to qualify-$132k or more annual salary; good credit only; no co-signs. Apply online with Long & foster link, non refundable processing fee of $55 per person over 18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 10TH ST N have any available units?
5953 10TH ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5953 10TH ST N have?
Some of 5953 10TH ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5953 10TH ST N currently offering any rent specials?
5953 10TH ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 10TH ST N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5953 10TH ST N is pet friendly.
Does 5953 10TH ST N offer parking?
Yes, 5953 10TH ST N offers parking.
Does 5953 10TH ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5953 10TH ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 10TH ST N have a pool?
No, 5953 10TH ST N does not have a pool.
Does 5953 10TH ST N have accessible units?
No, 5953 10TH ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 10TH ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5953 10TH ST N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Virginia Square Towers
3444 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22201
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
The Beacon Clarendon
1128 N Irving St
Arlington, VA 22201
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
Waverly Village
4350 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Centro Arlington
950 South George Mason Drive
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University