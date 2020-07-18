5953 10TH ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fin. Sq Ft 2097; Expanded colonial with a 2-car garage, 2 separate upper levels, (master suite over garage) hardwood floors on main and upper level 1; new interior paint; upper level 1 has 3 BR with renovated bath, upper level 2 is the expansion with Master bedroom with new laminate wood flooring; recent kitchen flooring and recent SS refrigerator; new heat/AC; zoned for master; 2 driveways, lots of parking. ; finished basement with ceramic tile floor and washer/dryer closet; rear & side yard patios are fully fenced; shows well; SUPER Location! near EFC metro; pets case by case; maximum 2 incomes to qualify-$132k or more annual salary; good credit only; no co-signs. Apply online with Long & foster link, non refundable processing fee of $55 per person over 18