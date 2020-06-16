All apartments in Arlington
5810 3RD STREET S
5810 3RD STREET S

5810 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

5810 3rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22204
Glencarlyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 story Victorian House. Two-toned Painted. Newly Installed Large Double Pane Windows. Skylight & Vaulted Ceilings in Living Area. Main Level Bedroom w/Full Bath plus 2 Upper Level Bedrooms w/2nd Full Bath. Large Front Porch plus Rear Deck for Entertaining. Large Unfinished Basement. Plenty of Storage. Lovely Wooded Community minutes to Walking Trail, Picnic Area & Library. Easy access to Rt 50/DC/& Downtown Arlington. Off street Driveway with room for 2 cars. Fenced in Yard with Large Storage Shed. Pets considered Cases by Case. Sorry No Smoking. AVAILABLE NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

