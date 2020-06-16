5810 3RD STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 story Victorian House. Two-toned Painted. Newly Installed Large Double Pane Windows. Skylight & Vaulted Ceilings in Living Area. Main Level Bedroom w/Full Bath plus 2 Upper Level Bedrooms w/2nd Full Bath. Large Front Porch plus Rear Deck for Entertaining. Large Unfinished Basement. Plenty of Storage. Lovely Wooded Community minutes to Walking Trail, Picnic Area & Library. Easy access to Rt 50/DC/& Downtown Arlington. Off street Driveway with room for 2 cars. Fenced in Yard with Large Storage Shed. Pets considered Cases by Case. Sorry No Smoking. AVAILABLE NOW