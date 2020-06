Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Move-in Ready 3 bedroom/2 bath Cape Cod w/ deck on a pretty tree-lined street, backing to 100 acres of park with trails, tennis, ball fields, tot lot, gardens, picnic areas... All appliances (except stove) are new; new ceramic kitchen floor, new vanities, LL carpet & lighting. Owner will accept small to medium pet(s) on case-by-case basis with $250 deposit and $25/mo. per pet rent. No smoking.